State police in Somerset arrested a Meyersdale man for allegedly stealing two trail cameras from a home where he was hired to work.
Troopers charged Michael Ray Cain, 50, of the 600 block of Ninth Street, with criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and drug possession.
According to a criminal complaint, Cain entered a home in the 500 block of Laurell Falls Road in Elk Lick Township some time between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3 and made off with two trail cameras worth $120 each and about $10 in change. Troopers said when they were searching Cain, they found him carrying a baggie of suspected cocaine.
Troopers said Cain was hired to work outside the home and entered the home without permission.
He will answer the charges before District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, at a later date.
