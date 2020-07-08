SOMERSET – A Larimer Township radio station owner pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Wednesday to charges of creating a false, online dating profile of a Meyersdale woman in a scheme to lure people willing to rape her, authorities said.
Roger Dale Wahl, 69, owner of WQZS radio in Meyersdale, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to one count each of criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy, reckless endangerment, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and tampering with evidence.
Charges of rape and identity theft were withdrawn.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset on Sept. 8, 2019, Wahl hid a trail camera inside the woman's bathroom years prior – without her knowledge – and then used the images obtained to lure men to her home.
No rape took place and Wahl deleted the photos once he knew police had spoke with the woman.
The plea was reached with consent of the victim, District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said after the hearing.
"We spoke extensively with the victim," he said. "She wanted to get this thing over as quickly as possible."
Given Wahl's age and health condition, it's not clear what type of sentence he will receive. But Thomas said he will request a period of incarceration when Wahl is sentenced on Sept. 21.
Online records list Wahl as the lone license holder for WQZS 93.3 F.M.
Wahl is is free on bond and is being represented by Somerset Attorney David Flower.
