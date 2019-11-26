SOMERSET - A Meyersdale man will stand trial, accused of sexually assaulting a girl from 2013 to 2016, authorities said.
James M. Martinez, 52, of the 100 block of Romania Road, waived formal arraignment on Monday before Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
Somerset Borough police allege that Martinez assaulted the teenager and forced her to watch pornography on the computer at a borough residence.
Martinez was charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. Police also charged him with six counts each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault and four counts of corruption of minors.
He is free on bond. A trial date has not been scheduled.
