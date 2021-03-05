Meyersdale Public Library has received a $5,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for an archival project.
The project will provide the resources necessary to access and digitize a variety of archival information, making it available virtually to the public through PA POWER Library.
The library hopes to create new events through the release of these archives that will promote community engagement and encourage dialogue surrounding Somerset County’s interesting history.
