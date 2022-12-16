MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center has been named to the nation’s top 20 critical access hospitals for best practice in quality.
The award by the National Rural Health Association was announced Friday during a ceremony at the hospital.
“This is such an important accomplishment for all of us at Conemaugh Meyersdale,” hospital CEO Tony Campagna said. “This award exemplifies the outstanding care our staff and employees provide our patients each and every day.
"Our results as a Best Practices for Quality means our local communities can count on us to deliver the services they need with excellence and the assurance of safety.”
The award criteria are based on publicly available data sets for inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance. The organization gives extra emphasis to care measures and patient satisfaction scores.
Lisa Popovnak, manager of quality services, noted that the data were collected during 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. The Meyersdale hospital experienced an increase in COVID infections with limited availability to transfer to a higher level of care.
“Our entire health system was overburdened,” Popovnak said “There were limited to no acute care beds in tertiary care centers. Our local towns and surrounding communities benefited from our rural hospital that was able to sustain quality care and a safe environment for its patients.
“We were able to continue to give excellent, high-quality care to every patient who entered our hospital.”
With more than 21,000 members, the National Rural Health Association’s mission is to provide leadership on medical issues through advocacy, communications, education and research.
“NRHA is committed to ensuring our members have the best information to manage their hospitals,” association COO Brock Slabach said in a press release. “We’re pleased to recognize the accomplishments of these rural hospitals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.