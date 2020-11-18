A Meyersdale Borough woman was arraigned on Tuesday, accused of stealing $10,400 from the bank where she worked, authorities said.
Meyersdale police charged Rebecca Ann Krause, 45, of the 400 block of Keystone Street, with forgery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by deception and failure to make required disposition of funds received.
According to a criminal complaint, police said their investigation started when they were contacted by the vice president of security for River View Bank/Citizens Bank on Sept. 14 reporting the theft of $14,900. Police said, of that amount, Krause allegedly stole $10,400.
The bank refunded three customers for the loss.
Krause allegedly stole the funds by altering the deposit slip from the night deposit and withdrawing money from savings and checking accounts, the complaint said.
Krause allegedly forged signatures on withdraw slips for checking and savings accounts.
The investigation is continuing.
Krause was arraigned by District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and freed on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.