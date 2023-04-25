EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Mexican War encampment program will be held Saturday on the grounds of the Cambria County Historical Society, 615 N. Center St., Ebensburg.
Doug Bosley, of the National Park Service, will give presentations that are designed to bring attention to the war that took place from 1846 until 1848.
Presentations will start at the top of each hour from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with none scheduled for noon.
Call 814-472-6674 or email awbuck@verizon.net for more information about the free event.
