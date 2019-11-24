A well-known local Mexican restaurant chain has found a home in Lower Yoder Township.
It’s one of a handful of moves by businesses moving or expanding in the West Hills this fall.
The family that operates three Mexican restaurants in the area – two in Richland Township and another in Somerset – plans to debut Luna Azteca at a site that was formerly home to the El Rancho steakhouse, according to Mary Foust, the restaurant’s spokeswoman.
“We’ve had a lot of people in the Westmont area asking when we were going to open up something up there, so we’re really happy for this moment,” Foust said Sunday.
As planned, Luna Azteca will open to the public Tuesday, she said.
Foust said the eatery was patterned after their College Park Plaza location, El Jalisco, only smaller in size.
Visitors can expect the same service and menu items that have made the family chain popular – including sizzling fajitas, rolled flautas and burritos supreme, she said.
For now, the restaurant won’t offer alcohol sales. But Foust said there will be plenty of glasses and chilled mugs and patrons are welcome to bring their own beer or wine.
The Goucher Street restaurant will be open seven days a week.
Real estate office, engineering firm fill Conemaugh sites
Bill and Sue Lease have found a new home for their real estate business.
The need to provide more room for their Re/Max office family drove the move, the couple said.
“When we started out, there was four of us – including Bill and I – and a support staff member. Today, we have 13 agents, plus three people in support staff,” Sue Lease said.
If all goes well, the office will move from Lyter Drive to 905 Menoher Blvd. next month, they said.
Work is already underway to turn the onetime medical center into a modern office space, Bill Lease said. Sinks and other fixtures are being removed, while new flooring, paint and other renovations are added.
According to Sue Lease, the new space offers 2,700 square feet of space, a larger parking area and a full basement for future needs.
Their new office is one of two now-former Conemaugh Health System properties being filled by new uses.
Mesko & Associates, which has occupied a site on the 1700 block of Goucher Street for years, is moving into a 3,000-square-foot location in Upper Yoder Township.
The site at 318 Goucher St. was a former Conemaugh physicians’ office.
Dentist expanding, lending office moving
A local lending office’s move is making space for a West Hills dentist to expand, too.
Dr. John Ridella said the acquisition of a fellow dental care provider’s business added an additional 200 appointments to his office’s calendar over the next five months, he said.
He’s adding office space alongside his current 901 Menoher Blvd. location to make room for their growing needs.
A larger sterilization room – a space needed to clean tools and equipment used daily – will be added, Ridella said.
“In our business, everything you handle gets sterilized – cleaned and bagged – and it can be a time-consuming process where we’re waiting on something before we can see another patient. This will alleviate that issue,” he said.
To accommodate the office’s growing caseload, two more employees were needed – one of whom must still be hired, he said.
Ridella said his office is also adding Thursday appointments.
Fellow dentist Jerome Petro is retiring from the business – a move that led Ridella to expand his office.
Petro’s 909 Menoher Blvd. building is being acquired by InFirst Bank, which is moving its lending office to the building, according to CCN Real Estate’s Bill Trevorrow.
Trevorrow’s company brokered each of the deals.
