State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Bedford/Somerst, is holding the 12th Senior Expo from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 29 at the Somerset County fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road in Meyersdale.
The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Numerous exhibitors will be available to provide senior citizens, their family and/or caregivers with materials and information.
Door prizes, lunch and more will be available.
For more information call Metzgar's office at 814-443-4230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.