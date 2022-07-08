SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset County lawmaker added his voice to the criticism over UPMC's decision to end inpatient service inside a Somerset Borough hospice center, saying the nonprofit seems to have "forgotten" about its nonprofit mission to care for the communities it serves.
State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar described the Pittsburgh-based health care company's decision to cease service Aug 1 "insulting."
"Instead of making patient care the priority, UPMC decides to purchase small community hospitals and shut down anything that they believe does not make them enough money," he said. "UPMC enjoys the benefits its nonprofit status but seems to forget to fulfill its nonprofit mission."
UPMC officials have defended their decision, saying it was made in reaction to a trend that has seen a sharp decrease in people requesting inpatient stays over a preference to receive care in their own homes.
The In-Touch Center, which opened in 2009 to serve people with terminal health issues, has averaged just three patients daily this year, UPMC Communications Specialist Corrine Weaver said.
The center employs 30 people – each of whom are being offered the opportunity to pursue open positions within UPMC, she said.
The Somerset residential unit's shutdown isn't rare. Rather, it reflects a nationwide trend seeing hospice care shift to homes, UPMC President Andrew Rush said earlier this week.
He said home care, hospital care and nursing home care all remained options for patients in need of hospice services.
In Metzgar's view, it's the latest step in a different trend – one that has seen larger hospitals eliminate rural health-care access.
While in-home care should remain an option to those who deem it to be the best fit, in-facility care should garner the same liberty," Metzgar said.
