SOMERSET, Pa. – Pennsylvania settled on a 2023-24 budget – but according to one Somerset County lawmaker, it's an over-bloated one.

State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, said he didn't throw his support behind the $45 billion plan because it includes programs the programs the state "can't afford" – and that the state missed an opportunity to encourage people to return to the labor force.

Instead, it'll extend similar programs to support those still at home, Metzgar said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

