JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An incoming storm could drop two to six inches of snow on Cambria and Somerset counties Monday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cambria, Bedford and Somerset counties from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday, with snow projected to fall in heavy amounts, at times, a winter weather advisory shows.
The incoming storm could create hazardous conditions for the Monday evening commute – but the storm is expected to exit the area overnight, AccuWeather reported in a weather release to media.
"A strengthening storm along the mid-Atlantic coast, combined with an approaching cold front, will bring another punch of wintry weather to the Northeast and New England early this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.
Cambria and Somerset counties are expected to see two to four inches of snow. But totals could reach six inches on the ridges and highest elevations.
Call 5-1-1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.
Conditions are expected to remain cold Tuesday before warming up later in the week.
