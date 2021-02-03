A February freeze is on the way.
A blast of arctic air is expected to sweep in the coldest temperatures of the season, beginning Sunday – with lows projected in the single digits for the first half of the week, National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Travis said.
“It’s going to set the stage for some pretty cold days and nights,” Travis said Thursday.
“And it certainly looks like it could be the coldest stretch of days we’ve seen this winter.”
A surge of frigid air from northern Canada is going to move its way into the northern United States over the weekend, making its way to Pennsylvania by early next week.
Arctic air will send temperatures plummeting well below zero in some parts of the Midwest – with conditions feeling like 30 degrees below zero in Chicago.
But Travis said the Greater Johnstown region’s temperatures won’t dip that low.
Highs are expected to remain in the 20s. But overnight they could be 15 degrees below normal for early February, he said – and lows in the 7 degrees Fahrenheit could feel even colder with wind chills.
At this point, forecasts predict the temperatures could linger through next Thursday.
Travis said area residents should stay indoors, when possible, and bundle up before venturing outside.
According to the American Red Cross, simple steps can be taken to prevent at-risk pipes – under sinks, in basements or garages – from freezing.
In heated areas of the home, cabinet doors should be opened to allow heat to circulate under sinks.
Insulated pipe sleeves, heat tape and even newspaper can be used to insulate exposed pipes in basements, crawl spaces or garages that might otherwise be exposed to chilly air.
Travis noted that leaving a faucet drip “at a trickle” also prevents pipes from freezing overnight.
He said the best advice next week is to stay home, whenever possible.
“When it gets this cold, the best thing you can do is hunker down and stay indoors,” he said.
Stormy March
AccuWeather issued its Spring Forecast for the Northeast on Wednesday, and it mirrored Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication for the month ahead.
Residents across the Northeast and Midwest can expect “more or less a continuation of winter through the month of March,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said – and for cities such as Philadelphia and Boston, it could mean several strong winter storms along the way.
For the region’s ski resorts, it may be a blessing given the late openings many dealt with due to COVID-19 measures, giving winter sports enthusiasts and resorts themselves a chance at an extended season.
The same weather pattern will carry over into early April, bringing a few “last gasps” of winter along with the usual April showers, AccuWeather said.
