A storm moving into the region could make the Monday commute messy – but shouldn’t amount to much more than 2 inches of snow in the Johnstown area, forecasters said.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Colbert said snow showers could last through 7 p.m. in Cambria County and into Tuesday in parts of Somerset County before exiting the region.
“It’s not going to be heavy (snow), but it could look wintery Monday,” Colbert said.
Forecasts predict 3 inches or more of snow could fall in the Laurel Highlands of Somerset County.
High temperatures are projected to reach the mid-30s on Monday and likely settle to around the freezing mark overnight. And much of the week will likely be the same, with average temperatures a bit below normal for December to remain until Friday.
The storm moving through Pennsylvania on Monday is expected to bring 6 inches of snow or more in some parts of the northeastern corner of the state.
The National Weather Service’s forecast predicts another round of snow could arrive Wednesday before temperatures begin to rise a bit Friday.
