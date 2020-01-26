January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month – a time set aside to take extra steps to educate communities about the dangers in their neighborhoods.
And a misperception remains of what human trafficking looks like, said Diana Grosik, executive director of the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center
“A lot of people still believe that these victims are brought here in tractor-trailers and that they’re illegal immigrants,” she said.
A recent Cambria County case represents the more common form of trafficking in our region.
Barshay Reqwan Dunbar, 38, was convicted in 2017 of running a prostitution ring out of a Richland Township hotel. He was sentenced to serve 13 to 26 years in state prison, and last year his appeal for a re-sentencing was rejected by the state Superior Court.
Dunbar was charged after staff at a local motel observed him there with girls who appeared to be “strung out on drugs,” according to Tribune-Democrat archives. Police said then that Dunbar had lured the girls into prostitution and was paying them with heroin.
A task force was formed in Cambria County in 2016 and has worked with police and other groups that might encounter human trafficking.
The Cambria County Transit Authority is a participating agency, and has posted information in its buses and trained its drivers to watch for the signs of trafficking.
Additionally, the transit authority has added trafficking awareness messages to the outside of its buses to reach people across the region.
“A lot of these victims who are trafficked are trafficked through public transportation,” said Joshua Yoder, CamTran’s assistant executive director and chief operating officer.
He said CamTran wants its drivers to be “out there looking for” trafficking.
“We’re not naive enough to think that this is something that’s not happening in Cambria County,” Yoder said. “And our operators are a little more aware of these issues and see a lot more than most people.”
