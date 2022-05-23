Kindness and love were infused into everything Ferndale Area Elementary students did on Monday for 143 Day, in honor of influential children’s programming star Fred Rogers.
“I think this is a really fun activity,” 10-year-old Mason Davis said.
He had heard about the kindness celebration before but was excited when he learned the school would collaborate on related activities, including making cards for residents at Arbutus Park and Atrium Manor.
“I know how they may not be happy in the nursing home because they may not get visitors,” Davis said.
The student added that he hoped the cards made those residents “glad about life.”
A classmate, Logan Clevenger, also 10, wanted to brighten the recipients lives as well.
“For me, it feels good because it allows me to know that these people have someone to talk to,” he said.
Clevenger had never heard of 143 Day but liked of the concept of helping others.
The celebration of Rogers’ lessons takes place every 143rd day of the year in Pennsylvania and pays tribute to his “secret code” for the phrase “I love you,” which has one, four and three letters.
Ferndale’s project was organized by Theresa Wolf, an AmeriCorps worker at the school, and involved every student from kindergarten to fourth grade.
The school participated in the three-year-old state holiday briefly at its conception in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the next few years’ festivities on hold.
On Monday, Wolf told the students the story of Rogers and everything he stood for.
She also sang some of the songs the children’s television star would perform on his public access show, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“He would say, ‘You don’t just say ‘I love you,’ you show people how you love them,’ “ Wolf said.
Students of all ages gathered in the cafeteria in shifts where they wrote anonymous messages of kindness to each other on stars, learned about how kindness brings people together using water, pepper, soap and sugar, and made the cards.
Wolf said the point of the day is to make a difference in other’s lives with love and kindness.
“It’s just an opportunity that I didn’t want to pass by,” she said.
Zy’Myah Stith, 10, said she likes helping people and had fun participating in the project.
Her mother works in a nursing home and she said she knows how important the cards are going to be to the residents.
Jeffrey Boyer, district superintendent, commended Wolf, Principal Rachelle Hrabosky and the teachers for coming together to educate the students about 143 Day.
“They really make it happen,” he said while observing the activities.
Kaitlyn Leach, a reading specialist, helped Wolf set up the projects and was happy to lend a hand.
“They’re just loving this project,” she said of the students.
Leach said once Wolf explained the meaning behind 143 Day she knew the school needed to participate.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.