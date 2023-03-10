JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Friday night 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial was transformed into a house of worship as MercyMe, and special guests Taya and Micha Tyler entertained a sold-out crowd.
"We're not just here for a concert," Australian singer Taya told the crowd, "but we're here to meet with Jesus."
Fans created lines stretching out the doors of venue prior to the performances and shared their enthusiasm with the bands during the show.
Tyler and his group kicked off the evening with a short set performing faith-based music roulette before moving into his own songs, and Taya followed them with her brand of worship and around 8:45 p.m. headlining band MercyMe took the stage.
This was the "Always Only Jesus" tour, named for MercyMe's newest album, which was released in October, and features such songs as "Forgivable," "Then Christ Came" and "Always Only Jesus."
Nearly 3,400 tickets were sold for the show with the stage wings unopened.
Diana Ozog said she and her husband had a hard time finding parking because of the amount of people downtown for the event.
"It's nice to see a lot of people enjoy Christian music in the area," she said.
Ozog said she'd never seen MercyMe live but enjoyed their faith-based music and was looking forward to the show.
Caitlin Cruickshank had also never seen the group live but has been listening to their music since she was in elementary school.
She had been looking forward to the concert since the announcement late last year.
"I was excited that there was a Christian band coming to Johnstown," the 35-year-old said.
She noted that there's often more secular music brought to the venue, so it was nice to see a change of pace.
For Wyatt Dermer, of Berlin, Somerset County, the gathering was an important night out.
The 22-year-old's entire family attended the concert on Friday.
Dermer said it's important to him to hear Christian music, and he was glad to see MercyMe and the others brought to town.
Each act included a lot of audience participation, from getting the crowd up on their feet to encouraging them to sing the lyrics on the large display behind the bands.
In some cases audience members were moved by the faith music to put their hands in the air and sway while others occasionally called out with words of praise.
For more information about upcoming shows and events at the War Memorial, visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
