They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Does that mean one could possibly speak through their art?
The Black History Month contest not only gives area students an opportunity to express their ideas and feelings toward Black history, but it gives them a voice.
I believe that every student who participated wants to be heard in some way. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have submitted anything, right?
I was honored when asked to be a judge for the elementary and middle school artwork submitted in both this year and last year’s Black History Month contests. I was impressed with the number of students in the region who participated.
I was around the same age when I won my first art award.
It warmed my heart to know that some schools pushed this project, making Black History Month a priority in their art studies.
Art is such a fun and free way to express yourself, especially for younger people.
First and foremost, art is a skill. Seeing how the students connected both national and local leaders, alive and passed on, with their artistic ability is moving.
The students acknowledged Black excellence nationally and locally including Amanda Gorman, national young poet and activist, as well as Chantay Jeffers, local executive director of our very own Johnstown Christian Home.
An entire elementary class focused on Dr. Martin Luther King. We celebrate him every year and I’ll never get tired of it. It’s important to keep honoring him so that his name lives on.
Another student drew Sandra Lindsay, a Black woman and the first person in the nation to get vaccinated.
The students’ work shows that they clearly know their history.
The Tribune-Democrat and the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund had an amazing turnout last year as well.
It was such a beautiful thing to see how many students participated in a project honoring Ron Fisher. I will always consider him a dear friend and mentor.
The artwork inspired me to want to showcase it. Why not show off the students’ work to let them know how proud we are of them?
We’re excited to announce that this year we’ll be displaying all submitted artwork as well as essays and videos –inviting all participants and the community to the Bottle Works in Cambria City from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
To all participants, we hear you.
We not only hear you, but we want to give the rest of the community an opportunity to hear you, too.
Mercedes Barnette is a Johnstown-area designer, writer and singer.
