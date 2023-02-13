JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local mental health agencies are coming together this week to fight the stigma that prevents many from getting help.
The agencies will provide information on their services and the success of treatments during Mental Health Night during the Tomahawks game Friday with the Maryland Black Bears.
The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We want to connect the community with the various mental health organizations in the community,” organizer Amy Varmecky, of Windber, said.
“One of the biggest things we are emphasizing is kindness and positivity to end the stigma of mental health.”
This is the second year Varmecky has organized the event with the Tomahawks. She is a licensed professional counselor at the Windber Area School District with Reaching Educational Achievements with Clinical Mental Health.
She was looking for a way to reach more people with information about mental health services.
“My family and I are big hockey fans,” Varmecky said.
There will be displays and representatives of 10 local organizations throughout the 1st Summit Arena concourse, said Derek Partsch, Tomahawks’ director of business operations.
Johnstown police K-9 Officer Archie and Capt. Michael Plunkard will be on hand.
Archie is trained as an emotional support animal.
Partsch said the promotion is personal because he lost his best friend to suicide when he was in college.
“People don’t really talk about that stuff,” he said.
“It’s not pleasant to talk about, but you are not alone if you are suffering. There are various organizations out there.”
Varmecky has seen more stress and depression among students through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was hard on kids’ routines,” she said.
As a counselor, she works with students to help with self-esteem, encourage socialization with peers and provide encouragement.
“They can succeed, but it can be very complex sometimes,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.