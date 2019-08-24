Professionals in the mental-health field across the region agreed that filling crucial jobs is a priority and a challenge.
They need people.
“If you could march 60 qualified employees through my door right now, I’d be a happy person,” said Michael Mondi, corporate recruiter for Pathways.
Pathways is one of the largest national providers of outcome-based behavioral and mental-health services, operating in 17 states and Washington, D.C. In Pennsylvania, Pathways offers services through four subsidiaries, such as Children’s Behavioral Health, which specializes in providing outpatient services to children and adolescents.
“Children’s Behavioral Health covers the whole state, and I recruit for the western part of Pennsylvania,” Mondi said. “I have various hiring managers throughout all the counties and they have specific positions that they are looking for as far as the mental-health fields with individuals, adolescents with disabilities, and that sort.”
Children’s Behavioral Health, which has several offices in Cambria and Somerset counties, is looking to fill dozens of positions, Mondi said.
“The majority of those 60 positions are what we call therapeutic staff support (TSS) positions,” he said. “I know for Cambria County, I need over 10 TSSs that need to be placed for the start of the school year.”
Mondi noted that such jobs sees a steady flow of turnover because college graduates tend to use the work as a “stepping stone” to a career in teaching. So keeping candidates in the pipeline is crucial.
“I’m 100% optimistic,” Mondi said. “... I know there are 10 training sessions going on ... for TSS hires that will be placed to start for the school year next week.
“That’s a continual cycle now,” he said. “Once the school year starts, as we get more adolescents that come on board ... as we get more cases that come on board then we have more work for TSSs.”
‘The whole family’
Alternative Community Resource Program executive director Frank Janakovic says the demand to fill mental-health positions has been on the rise in recent years as area families face daily challenges.
“With our society there’s been a lot changes from when I started 30 years ago,” Janakovic said. “A lot of single parent families, dysfunctional families, issues within the home that not only effect the parent but the child. Of course, the drug issue out there, and finances and economics.
“The best way to describe it is when I first started, it was one dimensional,” he said. “You dealt with one particular issue and you kind of dealt through that. Now the things we’re dealing with effect the whole family.
“So it’s not just the individual anymore, and the needs have increased significantly.”
ACRP is working to bring on several qualified candidates to fill various mental-health positions within the Johnstown-based organization.
“There’s a variety of opportunities for those with bachelor’s and master’s degrees,” Janakovic said.
Kara Ketley, ACRP human resource director, said: “I know there’s this ideology that there’s nothing available in our community. However, social work has the highest-growing demand for employment. It’s a 16% increase, which is higher than all other occupations.”
‘That extra support’
According to statistics reported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 people ages 18 and older (18.3% or 44.7 million people) reported having a mental illness in 2016.
“We’re under pressure,” Janakovic said. “We start school soon, and some of these positions need to be filled. We’re optimistic that we’ll find that person or persons, but it is a challenge. I won’t pretend it isn’t at times.
“It’s a matter of being in the right place at the right time. You look at this time of year and then you look at graduation time, but sometimes it’s very hard in those in-betweens to recruit or find staff,” he said. “At this time I’m very optimistic.
“We just filled probably six or seven positions before the school year starts,” Janakovic said. “We’ve been very fortunate to be able to receive a number of resumes and applications. Honestly, I could probably hire another 10 people for many of these positions.”
Mindy Frye, program director for Sunset Support Services, said she needs candidates, too.
“We’re looking for upwards of seven,” Frye said. “We’re always looking for qualified people to work for our company.”
Frye said that her organization is searching for direct support professionals as well as team leaders.
“There’s definitely an overflow of people who need help,” Frye said. “There’s people in the system all over Pennsylvania just in general that need that extra support. Currently, we have 11 houses and we’re getting ready to open a couple more, so we can get people out of the system and get them into a more home-like setting.”
‘A heart for it’
Frye said the goal of the Cresson-based assisted living provider is to help mentally challenged individuals become independent.
“It’s not possible for all people we help, but that is the ultimate goal,” she said. “There’s definitely a need for qualified people that can step up and fill these caregiver positions. It really takes a special person who can do that type of position.
“You have to have a heart for it,” Frye said. “That’s probably the most important thing, because if you’ve got that heart, everything else is just going to fall in line behind it. If you have the heart you’re going to be able to learn the skill sets required to help that person.
“This particular field has a high turnover rate because it really does require someone to have a good heart to be able to step and deal with the bad days as well as the good in order to help that individual,” she said.
“And not everyone is built for that position.”
Frye is now encouraging those with an interest in caring for others to visit the Sunset Support Services website at www.sunsetsupportservices.com.
On Friday, Sunset Support Services held a grand opening for its new day facility Ray of Hope, located in Ebensburg.
