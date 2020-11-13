Signs, symptoms

Testicular cancer

Signs and symptoms of testicular cancer include:

• A lump or enlargement in either testicle.

• A feeling of heaviness in the scrotum.

• A dull ache in the abdomen or groin.

• A sudden collection of fluid in the scrotum.

• Pain or discomfort in a testicle or the scrotum.

• Enlargement or tenderness of the breasts.

• Back pain.

– Source: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research