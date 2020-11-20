Jeff Philibin hopes his brother’s story keeps more men at the Thanksgiving table.
“From diagnosis to death, my brother John lived 91 days,” Philibin said.
Jeff Philibin, a Richland resident and branch manager with Prime Lending mortgage company, lost his older brother to prostate cancer.
John Philibin was 53.
Whenever Jeff Philibin sees an Air Force T-shirt or uniform, his brother instantly comes to mind.
“He served 22 years in the Air Force,” Philibin said.
After retiring from the Air Force, John Philibin worked in Washington, D.C., for the secretary of state as embassy security. His work took him to 72 countries.
But the man who served his country also served others.
Jeff Philibin said his brother was “a cycling enthusiast” who commuted by bike from his home in Alexandria, Virginia, to Washington.
Strong, handsome and physically fit, John used his cycling ability to raise thousands of dollars for leukemia.
“One little boy he rode for was Cameron,” Philibin said.
“John rode for Cameron, even after (the child) lost his battle cancer.”
Philibin said his brother raised money for leukemia, but no one in their family had cancer.
‘A long shot’
One day at work, John phoned his wife because he could not physically move. John’s wife picked him up from work and took him to the hospital. In the emergency room, the couple learned an oncologist had to be called in.
“A tumor was on his spine,” Philibin said. “The prostate cancer had metastasized.
“John went from a good chance to a long shot.”
Philibin learned from his primary-care physician that prostate cancer is treatable, but if it gets past the prostate, the disease is very difficult to control.
After John’s diagnosis, he and his wife maintained a can-do attitude. The couple did what the doctor recommended.
But for John, every step forward led to two steps back, Jeff Philibin said.
“He had a good day, but he never had a good week,” Jeff said.
‘Head of the table’
The Philibin family lost John on Nov. 12, 2018. The following year, his favorite baseball team, the Washington Nationals, won the World Series against the Houston Astros.
“John had something to do with that,” Jeff Philibin said. “There’s no way they could have made some of those plays.”
Like John’s baseball team, Jeff Philbin had to overcome his emotions in order to help his family adjust to the new normal.
On Thanksgiving in 2018, upon arriving at his mother’s house, Jeff realized: “It was my turn to sit at the head of the table.”
The seat once held by his deceased father, and then John, now belonged to him.
“I had to sit there, to bring comfort to the family, and make something good from it,” Philibin said.
Fathers and sons
After John’s funeral, Jeff Philibin got tested for prostate cancer. Assuming the head seat on Thanksgiving, he vowed to take life seriously, especially his health.
“I wanted to be here on Thanksgiving,” Phil-
ibin said, “for the next year, and the next year after that.”
Philibin says his father went to the doctor only when sick. When his dad was growing up, preventive health care was nonexistent.
Jeff admits that he would have followed his father’s example had he not been diagnosed with diabetes at age 20.
When first diagnosed, Philibin thought: “We can fix this right.”
Philibin sees diabetes as the best thing that happened to him.
“I have to pay attention to my health,” Philibin said.
In regards to his own adult sons, he calls them the better generation.
“My sons watched me exercise, go to the doctors and get blood work,” Philibin said. “I am so proud of how my boys take care of themselves physically.”
At age 49, Philibin developed heart issues.
Now 54, he has three stents in his heart and is successfully managing his diabetes.
Close to home
This year, Philibin was headed to Washington, D.C., for the 2020 Prostate Cancer Run/Walk. Then the pandemic occurred – so, he decided to do his own personal 5K.
“I emailed friends and family and asked them to sponsor me,” Philibin said.
Philibin wore one of John’s cancer shirts, and ran from his Richland home to his youngest brother’s house in Geistown. Jeff raised more than $5,000.
When Philibin ran past Dutch Maid Bakery on Scalp Avenue, it made him think of John.
“He helped me get my first job there,” Philibin said.
Philibin is also mindful of the men prostate cancer has yet to visit.
Philibin strongly encourages men to get the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test and the digital rectal exam. He also stresses the importance of having a primary-care physician who takes annual testing seriously.
“Once this cancer spreads, you won’t be able to close the door,” Philibin said.
“I know. It cost me a brother.”
