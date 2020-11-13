Symptoms, risk factors

Signs of concern

Signs and symptoms that may be caused by prostate cancer:

• Weak or interrupted (stop-and-go) flow of urine.

• Sudden urge to urinate.

• Frequent urination (especially at night).

• Trouble starting the flow of urine.

• Trouble emptying the bladder completely.

• Pain or burning while urinating.

• Blood in the urine or semen.

• Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that doesn't go away.

• Shortness of breath, feeling very tired, fast heartbeat, dizziness or pale skin caused by anemia.

– Source: National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Risk factors

Here are some risk factors for prostate cancer:

• Age – Those over 50 are at higher risk.

• Race – Prostate cancer develops more often in African-American men and in Caribbean men of African ancestry than in other races.

• Family history – Having a father or brother with prostate cancer more than doubles the risk of developing this disease.

• Inherited genetic mutations – The BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes associated with breast and ovarian cancers can also increase prostate cancer risk. Lynch syndrome is another inherited factor.

– Source: American Cancer Society.