JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A project to remove and replace two box culverts will begin Monday and require a three-week detour of traffic on Menoher Boulevard in Upper Yoder Township, PennDOT said this week.
The culverts are being replaced along Menoher Boulevard between Keafer Road and the former Pickin' Chicken, which will lead to a closure of both lanes of travel that will extend for about one-tenth of a mile, PennDOT District 9 spokeswoman Monica Owens said.
The closure means that motorists will have to use other routes to access Ligonier Pike from Menoher Boulevard and vice versa, she said.
The contractor will place a 44-mile detour route at both ends of the work area that will follow routes 711 and 56.
Work being performed includes repairs of the culverts over Dalton Run and O'Connor Run, placement of precast concrete slabs, footings, joint repairs, guide rail upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.
Weather permitting, the road will reopen Aug. 7, Owens said.
A Fulton County contractor is handling the $718,621 project.
