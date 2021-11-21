JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hopeton Bailey and his wife, Shanequa, cherish their 4-year-old son Hayden. After he was born, the couple experienced two miscarriages.
Hopeton Bailey admits, “After the second loss, I was angry at God.” He credits his wife and his mother for his getting out of his anger.
“I allowed them to support me,” he said. “They reminded me of God’s word and going back to God.”
The Kernville resident admits, “I didn’t know miscarriages were prevalent in the Black community.”
The April 2021 issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine included an article with this information: “Miscarriage rates are higher in Black women, study finds.” It further explained that Black women are 40% more likely to suffer from baby loss.
Media outlets such as CBS News and Black publications including Essence and Ebony used the study published by The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, to highlight another grim fact: Black women have a higher risk of pregnancy loss compared to white women.
Some fathers connect over the loss of a child. For three who spoke with The Tribune-Democrat, their experiences led them to become a direct empathizer, a blogger and the vice president of a support foundation.
To bring more awareness to the “prevalence of miscarriage,” Hopeton Bailey said, he and Shanequa started a blog called “Bailey’s Thoughts.”
“Shanequa got the blog going,” he said. “My contribution was sharing a male perspective.”
When the couple openly shared their miscarriage experiences, Hopeton Bailey learned that “four of my good male friends had also experienced a miscarriage,” he said. They now have a “trauma bond.”
After the miscarriages, he said, the question that troubled him was: “When are you going to have another baby?”
“People think it’s easy to conceive,” he said. “Having a baby is a miracle because a lot of things have to go right.”
He shared this conception analogy: “Imagine you’re starving. You’re looking into a room that has plenty of food, but you can’t get in. Though it’s a glass door, you can’t enter, and you’re waiting for the door to open.”
‘A lost dad’
Their fourth pregnancy delivered Sean and Paige Green a “rainbow child.”
Sean Green said: “A rainbow child is a baby born after the losses.”
When asked about his dad status, he said: “I’m a parent of three angels, and one rainbow child named Kristopher,” who is named after Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang.
His wife, Paige Green, is the president and he is the vice president of the Tears Foundation, which helps lift the financial burden from families who have lost a child by providing funds to assist with the cost of burial or cremation services. Parents are offered bereavement care in the form of grief support group and peer companions.
The Latrobe resident runs a grief support group called Dad’s Division.
“No matter how long ago the loss occurred,” he said, “you’re welcome to attend.”
Sean Green said Dad’s Division is a “non-traditional support group.” In traditional support groups, individuals sit in a chair circle and have a set topic to discuss.
“Dad’s Division is camaraderie first,” he said “The dad decides when he want to discuss the loss.”
The support group meets virtually via Zoom. Members of the group also meet in person for fun activities. The dads have gone to Altoona Curve baseball games, enjoyed an ax-throwing event and held a family barbecue together.
Sean Green said that “camaraderie builds trust.” Sometimes trust happens in the form of an asked question.
He receives calls from men out of state. One time, he said, “A man calls me. He was looking for resources to help his wife.”
After listening to the man, Green asked him: “ ‘How are you feeling?’ Then the flood gates opened. He admitted, ‘I’m a mess.’ It takes a lost dad (of miscarriage) to understand what a lost dad feels.”
‘Invisible’ emotions
“In my early 20s, I knew I wanted to be a father,” John said. But the news of pregnancy happened in his early 40s.
The Richland resident, who asked that his last name not be published, said he looked forward to buying a stuffed animal.
“Stuffed animals are personal,” he said. “It’s something my child could hang on to.”
He was drawn to his wife’s changing figure and her changing appetite. He liked the idea of “going to Sheetz for pickles and peanut butter,” and “hearing the heartbeat together.”
The couple did hear their child’s first heartbeat. At the second ultrasound appointment, he said, “the baby’s heartbeat was not as strong as the first time.” A few weeks later, his wife lost the baby.
Afterward, he said, “I took the baby’s ultrasound picture off the refrigerator, and I displayed strength for my wife.”
As John offered spousal support for his wife’s emotions, he said, “My emotions were invisible to her.” He chose to “cry in the shower.”
Hidden reminder
When John’s wife noticed they were drifting apart, she suggested couple’s counseling.
“I agreed,” he said. “We had stopped being intimate with each other – emotionally and physically.”
During the counseling session, his wife shared an assumption that led him to break down crying.
“After the miscarriage,” he said, “she assumed I threw the sonogram picture away. I didn’t.”
He added: “I took the picture off the refrigerator. I didn’t want the sonogram to be a reminder of the loss.
“I never told her I kept it,” he said. “I put the picture in my dresser drawer.”
His wife asked him why he kept the picture. He said, “Because there would be no other photo of our child.”
John says that was the moment he openly grieved over their child: “That’s the first time ever my wife saw me cry.”
Going through counseling, he realized: “I ignored myself, which left my wife in the dark about how I was feeling.”
John believes his loss made him a “direct empathizer,” something he said he wishes guy friends would do for each other more often.
After a miscarriage, he said, “Asking me, ‘Are you OK?’ was too general of a question. If that’s your buddy and you know him, ask him directly, ‘How are you doing with the miscarriage?’ Men won’t respond if they’re not specifically asked.”
