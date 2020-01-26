The Cambria County Coroners Office is investigating the deaths of two men found dead inside a Cover Hill home.
The cause and manner of death is pending autopsies, which are scheduled for Monday. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said foul play is not suspected.
The men – both in their 40s – were found by a youth inside the Vogel Street property's second floor apartment at 11:47 a.m., he said.
"Both were pronounced dead at the scene," Lees said.
Conemaugh Township Police, Cover Hill Fire Department and Conemaugh Valley EMS joined the coroners office at the scene, he said.
The identity of the pair was being withheld pending the notification of family, Lees said.
