The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown’s Office of Vocations will hold a St. Andrew’s Evening for men considering a Catholic clergy vocation from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College.
The diocese billed the event as “a special discernment event for men in high school and older to consider how God might be calling them to serve him.”
The event will include prayer, dinner and a vocations story from the Rev. Brian Norris, administrator of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Altoona and sacramental minister at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School. Norris was ordained as a priest last year.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about discernment, seminary life and the priesthood and to meet a diocesan seminarian.
For more information or to register for the event, call 814-317-2681 or email vocations@dioceseaj.org.
