JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “An Evening on the Lake: An Interactive Look at Flood Photographs” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Visitor Center at Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork.
Participants will view and discuss various photographs taken soon after the 1889 Johnstown Flood. Participants also will encounter different photographic formats, such as prints, slides and stereoviews.
There is no fee to attend.
