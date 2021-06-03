Design plans are in place and fundraising is underway for a park to honor seven Johnstown firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
Johnstown Firefighters Memorial Park, located at the intersection of Vine and Franklin streets downtown, will include a bell brought over from Central Park, light bollards, signage, greenery and a sculpture made by the Center for Metal Arts.
The nearby bridge that crosses the Stonycreek River will be painted red and renamed the City of Johnstown Firefighters Memorial Bridge thanks to a bill introduced by State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District.
Johnstown Fire Department has been working on the project since it took over maintenance of the property from Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership last year.
“It’s a huge accomplishment personally and for the department to be able to have the bridge, have the park and to honor the seven fallen firefighters,” said Eric Miller, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 463 president. “It’s a great feeling to be able to pay tribute to those guys.”
The project is expected to cost $100,000. Approximately $10,000 has already been collected. JFD is looking to generate the remainder through private donations and grants.
“I think through the fundraising and stuff it will mean a lot to the families, as well as us, that we’ll be able to make something so nice for everyone to go and honor those fallen firefighters,” JFD Capt. Anthony Henry said.
Donations can be sent to:
• Johnstown Firefighters Memorial Park, P.O. Box 454, Johnstown, PA 15907
• johnstownffmemorialpark.rallyup.com
• paypal.me/JtownFFMemorialPark
• JohnstownFFMemorialPark@gmail.com.
