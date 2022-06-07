SOUTH FORK, Pa. – The Path of the Flood Trail is expected to soon finally extend the whole way to the ruins of South Fork Dam, Johnstown Flood National Memorial officials said Tuesday.
As it is now, the path starts near the abutments of the dam that broke on May 31, 1889, and runs into downtown Johnstown, where the resulting flood finally ceased its churning destruction.
“It is almost there. … We’re down to several hundreds of yards,” said park ranger Doug Bosley during the State of Johnstown Flood National Memorial event. “It’s not measuring it in miles any longer of how much is left.”
Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner said work for the final trail link to the dam is expected to be put out to bid in the coming days. Three alternative plans are being considered.
“To actually have it from the breast of the dam down to Stone Bridge (in Johnstown) is going to be awesome,” Kitner said.
The trail was one of several topics discussed during the presentation. Others included the status of the Club House restoration, which is tentatively expected to be completed sometime between 2026 and 2028, according to Brad Thomas, the facility manager.
“We did finally receive approval in March of 2022 that this project is going to move forward,” Thomas said. “I don’t have an exact year that it is going to be funded in. … It will get done. It’s just a matter if whether we start that process in 2024 or we start in 2025. That’s essentially a three- to five-year process.”
Improvements have already been made to the Club House, Double Cottage and Lippincott Cottage. Work is also being done to clear the area of the former Lake Conemaugh, which had become overgrown. The project included several steps, including bringing in goats to clear land.
“We don’t make decisions in a vacuum,” said Colleen Curry, the park’s resource management chief, “so this treatment plan definitely involved everybody from facilities, and interpretation, and natural resource managers, cultural resources managers, a regional hydrologist, wildlife, fire – just making sure everybody had a say in kind of their area of expertise, making sure we were ... keeping the harmony of not bothering the wetlands or anything like that.”
Overall, Bosley, who has been with the park for almost 22 years, assessed the improvements at the site: “I can say that I’ve seen more work and more things happen in the last three to four years, especially with these historic structures, than I saw in all the previous years that I’ve been here.”
