JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A celebration of life will be held for Lance Ross, owner of the Freight Station in Johnstown, who was killed in February at the age of 65.
The event, which is billed as a “last ride” for the Freight Station, will feature the bands Desperados, This InDecision and Octane. Flow N’at Flame Twirling will perform and Belly Busters food truck will be on site for the event.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. April 22 with the deck opening at 1 p.m.
Admission is a $10 donation at the door. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend. More information is available on The Freight Station’s Facebook page.
