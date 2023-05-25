Memorial Day, a time to commemorate those who lost their lives while in military service to the United States, will be observed on Monday.
The following services will be held in the area:
• Sons of the American Revolution Great Glades Chapter members will place wreaths by the graves of nine patriots of the American Revolution at 2 p.m. Saturday at Samuels Lutheran Church Cemetery, Somerset Township.
• Patriot Park Memorial Ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the park, 6150 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown.
Guest speaker will be Staff Sgt. Earl Granville, U.S. Army, retired. Patriotic music will be provided by the Bellwood Community Choir.
• Westmont Borough’s annual Memorial Day Bicycle Contest and Parade will begin with a lineup at 7:30 a.m. Monday at West Hills Regional Fire Department, 1000 Luzerne St.
A service will be held at 9 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery, 801 Millcreek Road. The guest speaker will be Col. Craig Minnick (JAG), U.S. Air Force, retired.
Music will be provided by the Johnstown Symphony Chorus.
• A dedication of the new flagpole and flag will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Roxbury Park, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
• A parade will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in Patton. Following the parade, services will continue to eight cemeteries and the memorial at Patton Park. The final ceremonies will be held in front of Patton VFW Post 779, 418 Magee Ave., and the Patton American Legion Post 614, 716 Fifth Ave.
• Gallitzin American Legion Memorial Post 174 will host ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. Monday at the memorial site between Main and Jackson streets. A public reception will be held at 11 a.m. at the post.
• Ashville VFW Post 4315 will hold a parade at 9 a.m. Monday. It will feature veterans and the McConnell family band.
A ceremony will follow the parade with retired Navy Capt. Mark Kohart as speaker.
• Somerset Memorial Day Committee will hold a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the steps of the Somerset County courthouse, 111 E. Union St., Somerset.
The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Walter E. Platt, U.S. Army, director of Army staff.
The event will include patriotic readings, musical selections and the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the county’s war monuments. A parade will commence following the ceremony.
• Services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Carrolltown American Legion Park, 359 N. Main St. Attendees will proceed at 10:30 a.m. to Bakerton/Elmora Veterans Memorial, and the activities will conclude at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Veterans Memorial.
• Sandyvale Memorial Day Ceremony and Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Sandyvale Memorial Garden and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
The ceremony will feature military units, Scouts, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Campbell Ladies Auxiliary No. 16 and Civil War re-enactors, as well as wreath presentations and musical selections.
A special tribute to the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg will be held.
A celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature an antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise, food, children’s activities, a plant sale in the greenhouse and concert on the greenhouse patio with U.B. the DJ.
The event will be held rain or shine, and admission is free.
• East Hills Kiwanis will have its annual presentation at 1 p.m. Monday at Kiwanis Memorial Park along Theatre Drive in Richland Township.
