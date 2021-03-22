The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority has created a memorial bench program to give trail users an opportunity to memorialize a loved one on the Cambria County trails.
Proceeds from the bench program will go toward the upkeep of the benches and also toward the Friends of the Trails program, which works to enhance and expand trails within Cambria County.
A wooden bench will cost $280, while a metal bench is priced at $1,200. The authority says that all benches are constructed locally.
Each bench purchase includes:
• Construction of the bench with concrete bench pads/ends.
• A 2-by-4-inch memorial plaque.
• Installation at a mutually agreed upon location along either the Ghost Town Trail, Path of the Flood Trail or Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
