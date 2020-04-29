The Tribune-Democrat has been the region’s primary news source for more than a century, providing local news, features, sports and other information you both need and want. The current coronavirus coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue due to the virus crisis has added to what already had been economic challenges throughout the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to serve you well into the future.
Effective May 5, we will begin a five-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Tuesday and Sunday newspapers. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and newsstands on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Discontinuing two print days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news on the other five days. The Saturday paper, for example, will become a weekend edition. It will include advertisements, news enterprise projects, expanded sports reports and other content now contained in the Sunday paper.
You will still have access to all our news, features, sports, comics, puzzles, advertisements and other print content Tuesday – as well as the other weekdays – on our replica electronic version of the newspaper. It is accessible through our website (www.tribdem.com) by clicking on the “E-Paper” listing to the right of the menu item below the paper’s name.
If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and E-Paper, call us at 814-532-5000 or email ssheehan@tribdem.com and we will get you set up. The E-Paper features the same format as the print paper and also has some extra benefits, including allowing you to make the type as large as you want. It can be read on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone. It is also eco-friendly, never wet.
Readership changes, newsprint and ink prices, print production expenses and delivery cost have resulted in newspapers around the country publishing newspapers fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
The virus crisis has had a particularly difficult impact on The Tribune Democrat because the majority of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which are also suffering from having to close their doors.
Yet we have been making our vital COVID-19 coverage available to everyone in the region on our website during the coronavirus health emergency. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. E-mail Sue Sheehan, director of audience development at ssheehan@tribdem.com or phone Sue at 814-532-5010.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact me at rforcey@tribdem.com or 814-532-5111.
This is a remarkable region with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
And we pray everybody is well and safe.
– Publisher Robert Forcey
