JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Make this your one-stop shop to learn about what area businesses have to offer.
Megashow Home, Garden & Business Expo will be held during mall hours Friday through Sunday on the lower floor of The Johnstown Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
The event is sponsored by Somerset Chamber of Commerce, Cambria Regional Chamber, Somerset County Builders Association and Builders Association of Cambria County.
“The expo is a great platform to showcase our businesses in the two-county region,” said Ron Aldom, executive director of Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.
“It allows them to let people know what they do, their services and products, and talk to somebody face to face.”
On hand will be businesses, vendors and organizations, ranging from car dealers, home contractors, equipment dealers, professional service providers, nonprofit groups and local retailers.
“There’s a wide variety and there’s something for everyone,” Aldom said.
“It encompasses homeowners and renters and everybody who is looking for something.”
Throughout the weekend, prize drawings and giveaways will be held, including a grand prize of a wheelbarrow filled with products donated from area businesses valued at an excess of $500.
Aldom said the Megashow helps contribute to business growth.
“It’s giving our chamber members an opportunity to showcase and market theirs goods and services and basically create more business for them,” he said.
“It’s one thing to know what a business does, but it’s another thing to see what they do. This opens up great ways to promote our chamber business members.”
He added that the event moved to The Johnstown Galleria last year and attendance exceeded expectations.
“It’s easy to say that 2,500 to 3,000 people walked through the weekend,” he said.
“When we looked for a new location, it was important that it existed along the 219 corridor and was easily accessible from all areas. It worked because it drew people from the Somerset area, as well as northward to Ebensburg and even the Altoona market.”
There is no fee to attend.
For more information, visit www.somersetcountymegashow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.