JOHNSTOWN, PA. – A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl who later gave birth, authorities in Stonycreek Township said.
Stonycreek police charged Alexander Ortiz-Rivera, 26, of the 200 block of Strayer Street, with rape, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and furnishing liquor to minors.
According to a criminal complaint, Ortiz-Rivera allegedly plied the girl with alcohol before raping her inside a Stonycreek Township apartment on Aug. 15, 2020. A DNA test allegedly confirmed Ortiz-Rivera was the child’s father.
Police spoke with Ortiz- Rivera in June. He was being held in Cambria County Prison, accused of sexually assaulting another victim. Ortiz-Rivera subsequently pleaded guilty in that case on July 12 and was sentenced to serve one to 12 years in prison and register his name as required under Pennsylvania Megan’s Law, online court records show.
Ortiz-Rivera was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and is being held in Cambria County Prison on $350,000 percentage bond.
