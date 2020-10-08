SOMERSET – A Berlin man, who is a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday in connection with the February 2018 assault of an underaged girl, authorities said.
James Edward Morris II, 48, of the 500 block of North Street, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to simple assault and terroristic threats. Charges of indecent assault, strangulation and corruption of minors were withdrawn as part of the plea deal which the victim’s family agreed to, District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said.
“The family wanted to put this behind them,” Thomas said.
According to a criminal complaint, Berlin police said Morris assaulted the juvenile and then threatened to hurt her if she told anyone. Morris is also accused of squeezing her throat.
Online records show that Morris is registered under Pennsylvania Megan’s Law.
He was sentenced in Somerset County court on July 6, 2016, to serve one to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to indecent assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.