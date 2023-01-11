A meeting will be held Jan. 18 to give the public the opportunity to view and comment on a proposed PennDOT project in Adams and Croyle townships.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Michael fire hall, 849 Locust Street, St. Michael.
The plans are for bridge replacement projects on Forest Hills Drive over Otto Run and Mill Road over the South Fork of the Little Conemaugh River. Both parts of the project will include removal of the existing bridge superstructure and replacement with minimal roadway work.
Anyone requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Jaclyn Himmelwright, by phone at 814-696-7171 or by e-mail: jhimmelwri@pa.gov.
