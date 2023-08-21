SOMERSET, Pa. – PennDOT will give the public a chance to weigh in on several planned bridge and ramp repair projects along U.S. Route 219 in Jenner, Lincoln, Quemahoning and Somerset townships.
A public meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Somerset Township Municipal Building, 2209 N. Center Ave., Somerset. Individuals, groups and organizations who attend will be able to review and comment on the proposed projects.
The project areas are located along the stretch of Route 219 between U.S. Route 30 and Somerset. The work will involve:
• resurfacing parts of Route 219 and ramps at the interchanges with state Route 601 and Route 30;
• replacement of the dual bridges that carry Route 219 over Miller Road;
• preservation work on 10 other bridges along Route 219, including the bridges that carry Sechler Road and Critchfield Road over the highway.
Detours will be required for the Miller Road bridge replacements and the work on the Sechler Road and Critchfield Road bridges, according to PennDOT.
PennDOT representatives will be available at Wednesday’s meeting to answer questions and receive comments about the project. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area is urged to attend the meeting.
Anyone who requires additional information on the meeting can contact PennDOT project manager Garrett Berkey at 814-696-7142 or gberkey@pa.gov.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
