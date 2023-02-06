WINDBER, Pa. – Efforts to replace one well-traveled Windber bridge and modify another are taking a step forward.
PennDOT is working with Windber to build a new bridge over Seese Run in the block of 24th Street that runs from Stadium Drive to Jackson Avenue, replacing the current span.
The narrow, historic bridge that carries 22nd Street over Seese Run will see some work as well, but plans currently call for closing it to vehicle traffic and keeping it open to pedestrians, borough Manager Ron Allison said.
“Because of its historical status, it’s going to be preserved for foot traffic,” Allison said, noting that the bridge also will be set up to allow access to emergency vehicles, if needed.
Stadium Drive will be widened in the area to provide a path in and out for 22nd Street traffic after the bridge is closed to vehicles, PennDOT officials said.
Drainage improvements are also planned in the corridor.
PennDOT is planning a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to display its plans for the bridges and allow residents to weigh in on the project. The meeting will be held at Windber Recreation Park’s Grand Ballroom, 160 Recreation Road.
“If anyone has any comments,” Allison said, “this is their chance to bring it up. That’s why they have these meetings.”
Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting, PennDOT said.
The projects aren’t expected to go out for bid until summer 2024, Allison said.
