Southmont Borough officials held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss several borough agreements and the recent appointment of Mark Walker as zoning officer.
During the meeting, council members voted to approve an agreement between the borough and Walker Consulting Services. The agreement serves as an outline of the services Walker will provide for the borough and their associated costs.
“We’re hoping he can get everything up to date,” said council vice president Kevin Pile during the meeting.
The approved contract is set for a one-year term, and will be reassessed before any extensions or future agreements are made between the borough and Walker.
A new zoning fee schedule presented by Walker was also approved by the board during the meeting. Residents interested in learning more about the changes in fees are encouraged to visit the borough’s website at www.southmontborough.com, or stop by the borough office on Wonder Street.
Other agenda action included the approval of a motion to hire a part-time borough secretary from Sargent’s Personnel Agency. Applications are still being accepted for the position, and those interested in applying are being advised to visit the borough office.
Amanda Layton, who was named as the borough’s executive secretary in May, said the borough has been running smoothly since the departure of former borough manager Richard Wargo in April.
“It’s been really busy, but it’s been good,” said Layton following Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re trying to catch up on things for the most part. We have a lot of plans in the works, and I’d say probably towards the fall you’ll start to see some progress.”
