Medical marijuana, though still in its infancy in Pennsylvania, has become a $350 million industry since the first dispensary opened in February 2018.
Stakeholders are many, from growers and processors to doctors, dispensaries, patients and law enforcement.
CNHI newsrooms in Pennsylvania, as well as those in Maryland and Ohio, offer this multi-day special report looking at this burgeoning industry, the impact it is having on patients, the money that is already being made and what the future holds for medical marijuana in a country where 11 states plus the District of Columbia have already chosen to make it legal to buy and consume recreational cannabis.
Reporters and editors from CNHI Pennsylvania newspapers including The Tribune-Democrat, The Daily Item in Sunbury, The Meadville Tribune, The Herald in Sharon and the New Castle News, have joined with those from the Cumberland (Maryland) Times News and The Star Beacon in Ashtabula, Ohio, to examine this evolving industry with a focus on the impact it is having and will have on all of us.
They have examined data involving growers, dispensaries, doctors and patients. They have spent time with patients, doctors, pharmacists, law enforcement officials and other stakeholders. They have spoken with experts here and elsewhere.
This report, augmented by video and other additional content on our digital platforms, provides the state’s first comprehensive look at the overall impact of this fledgling business.
This report, augmented by video and other additional content on our digital platforms, provides the state's first comprehensive look at the overall impact of this fledgling business.
