Several Somerset County agencies and a medical helicopter responded to a vehicle crash at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Somerset Volunteer Fire Department, Somerset Ambulance, Berlin Ambulance, MedStar, and state police in Somerset were dispatched to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Whitetail Road and Antram Road, a press release from Somerset County Emergency management stated.
The Somerset Volunteer Fire Department confirmed firefighters were dispatched to set a landing zone for a medical helicopter.
State police in Somerset were unavailable Saturday to provide further details.
