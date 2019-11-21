An Indiana County man who died in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday had a medical event that caused the accident to occur, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.
Delbert M. Duck, 56, of Arcadia, was driving north on Route 219 in Susquehanna Township around 12:38 p.m. Wednesday when his 2008 Dodge Avenger traveled off the right side of the road and struck some shrubs, according to a crash report issued from the Ebensburg state police barracks.
The crash was reported just south of Route 219’s intersection with Main Street near the unincorporated community of Emeigh, which is located about three miles north of Northern Cambria.
Route 219 is known as Shawna Road in the area of the crash.
Duck, who was alone in the car and not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lees.
Duck died from the medical event that caused the accident to occur, Lees said, and the manner of death was natural.
An autopsy was performed Thursday at ForensicDX in Windber.
