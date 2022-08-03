JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The latest incarnation of the Johnstown-Altoona sports rivalry took place Wednesday on the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point baseball diamond.
Cumming Motors, representing Altoona, defeated Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8-3 in the final pool-play game of this year’s All American Amateur Baseball Association National Tournament. A crowd of 2,651 attended.
Johnstown and Altoona have met several times in the event’s 77-year history. The cities’ public and private high schools have also often competed against each other in football, basketball and other sports.
“It means an awful lot, especially to have Altoona in the night game against the Johnstown team,” Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III said. “I go back to the day when you had the football rivalry, when Altoona played Johnstown and it was all blood and guts and we’d have 10 (thousand), 12 (thousand), 15,000 people in the Point Stadium.”
Arcurio called it “a great rivalry.”
He estimated that about 300 to 400 Altoona fans made the trip to Johnstown, which “helps us with the economy. It helps us with AAABA. It helps Johnstown Oldtimers.”
John Austin, the AAABA executive director and AAABA Hall of Famer from Altoona, said the rivalry provides good competition between players who live close to each other in either Cambria or Blair county.
“We’re just always determined that we’re going to get to Johnstown, and we want to try to be able to be in the draw where we get to play a Johnstown team, so that we can show each other that, ‘This is how we play across the mountain. This is how you guys play over here,’ ” Austin said in a telephone interview. “We’re out to give you the best competition and the best game that we can provide to make the game of baseball more enjoyable for everybody to watch."
