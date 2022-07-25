JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – About 450 local veterans received boxes and bags of food – filled with nectarines, plums, apples, fish sticks, Girl Scout cookies and other items – on Monday during an event put on by the Veterans Leadership Program and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Such monthly distributions have been held since May 2020, the early days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve noticed, right after the pandemic, immediately there was some need for food, so that’s when we started doing the distributions,” said Kim Portser, Veterans Leadership Program’s veteran housing team lead. “But a lot of veterans have reached out, especially those on a fixed income, to let us know that this really supplements their food supply, so it really means a lot to us.
“It’s the same veterans that come through month to month. We’ve gotten to know them and their families over the past two years, so it’s a very meaningful day for us to be able to support the veterans who have served their nation so proudly.”
Along with collecting food, some veterans also socialize together at the Hiram G. Andrews Center distribution site in Upper Yoder Township. VLP members also talk with the veterans to learn about their other needs.
“It’s more than just getting them food for the week,” Portser said.
Veterans Leadership Program hands out the food that is provided by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Rachel Martone, the food bank’s distributions coordinator, said the food donations help veterans save money to be used for other necessities.
“This is so they have the money to spend on rent,” Martone said.
“They can use that money for electricity, other bills, for their car. This is something where they don’t have to worry about going to the grocery store this week. This is, for them, specifically, ‘Thank you for your service.’ ”
The next Veterans Leadership Program food distribution is scheduled for Aug. 26 at noon.
