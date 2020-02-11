Meadows Frozen Custard is returning to Richland on Monday. 

Owners Bill and Melanie Beckner set the store’s opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at 1111 Scalp Ave., next to Em’s Sub Shop. 

The Beckners own all Em’s Sub Shop locations and became Meadows franchisees after the previous location moved. 

Meadows was formerly a mainstay at the Geistown Cloverleaf for well over a decade, but the construction of a roundabout to enhance traffic flow caused the former owner to sell the location to PennDOT, Melanie Beckner said. 

The chain is Duncansville-based, using a 70-year-old recipe produced by Galliker’s Dairy in Richland Township.

Russ O'Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.

 

