Meadows Frozen Custard is returning to Richland on Monday.
Owners Bill and Melanie Beckner set the store’s opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at 1111 Scalp Ave., next to Em’s Sub Shop.
The Beckners own all Em’s Sub Shop locations and became Meadows franchisees after the previous location moved.
Meadows was formerly a mainstay at the Geistown Cloverleaf for well over a decade, but the construction of a roundabout to enhance traffic flow caused the former owner to sell the location to PennDOT, Melanie Beckner said.
The chain is Duncansville-based, using a 70-year-old recipe produced by Galliker’s Dairy in Richland Township.
