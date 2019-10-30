A popular frozen custard shop is on the move.
Meadows Frozen Custard, a mainstay at the Geistown Cloverleaf for well over a decade, is moving to the 1100 block of Scalp Avenue next to Em’s Original Sub Shop.
A sign posted at the front of the property is promoting the move.
Em’s owner Bill Beckner said the franchise will now be operated by his family – and if all goes well, Meadows will open by late March.
Beckner said the upcoming Geistown Cloverleaf round-about drove the need for the Johnstown area shop to move.
Meadows is known for its creamy frozen custard cones, banana splits and shakes, as well as its 1950’s-inspired shops, which are now located in six states.
The chain is Duncansville-based, using a 70-year-old recipe produced by Galliker’s Dairy in Richland.
The location will be one of two for the Blair County-based chain in Cambria County. The other is located near Route 22 in Cambria Township, while another has operated for several years in Bedford.
