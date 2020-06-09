Residents of the Meadowcrest residential development are asking the Richland Township Board of Supervisors to pave Hoffman Farm Road, which they said is long overdue for repair.
"For years, we have seen the continued deteriorating condition of Hoffman Farm Road," Frank Petrusic said. "We are paying significant property taxes and you also have a lot of people going to a church up there."
Petrusic was backed by 14 residents of Meadowcrest who were present for the supervisors' regular business meeting Monday night at the township municipal building.
"The road is bumpy, breaking apart, and badly draining," Petrusic said. "We have 68 taxpaying residents and a busy church (Saints Peter &Paul Orthodox Christian Church) that are served by this terrible road. And its time something is done now."
Hoffman Farm Road is the only entrance and exit for the development, Petrusic said. The road is about two miles long and ends at the Somerset County line.
Public Works Director Rian Barker said the road was slated to be paved last year, but the township exhausted its funding.
Township Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said the supervisors could not make any promises to fix the road this year. He said the township hadn't even awarded a contract to a paving company for the year. Coincidentally, he said, bids were scheduled to be opened later in the meeting.
The supervisors received two bids for paving the township's roads. Quaker Sales submitted a bid of $384,110 and HRI submitted a bid of $481,447.
The five-member board of supervisors unanimously accepted the lower bid from Quaker. The contract is to be paid from the township's liquid fuels tax fund, an annual allocation from the state's Motor License Fund for repairing municipal roads.
There are 14 roads slated to be paved by the end of August, Barker said.
However, Barker said Hoffman Farm Road is not on the list.
"It's just to far out to pay a regular paving company for it," he said. "The township public works department is going to do it in-house."
To pave that road the supervisors would have to gain approval from PennDOT, and bid the project separately, he said.
