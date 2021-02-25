As a U.S. Air Force recruiter, Staff Sgt. Derek Jimenez frequently finds himself dispelling misconceptions.
First, he notes, not everyone who enters the Air Force becomes a pilot or flies an airplane. Also, the branch isn’t just searching for young recruits. The age cutoff is 39.
“Once you are in the Air Force, age does not matter,” Jimenez said. “Everything is based off your rank and not your age.”
Jimenez is the enlisted accessions recruiter for the U.S. Air Force in the Johnstown Galleria. He compared the 30-something enlistee to “a good car needing an interior upgrade.”
A native of Hagerstown, Maryland, Jimenez has been in the U.S. Air Force for 7 1/2 years. He admits, being newly married, he didn’t want to have to worry about employment and health-care benefits.
“The government will always need people to defend our country and our constitution,” Jimenez said. “Rather, it’s obtaining job security, job satisfaction or buying a home. The Air Force needs new people to replace those who are leaving.”
Even during a pandemic, that’s part of his pitch to potential recruits who walk through his door or meet with him virtually.
“In the Air Force, no one lost their job,” he said. “I just had to figure out how to work from home.”
Jimenez said the Air Force is dedicated to continuing education credits toward degrees and careers, especially those that are focused on technology. However, there are over 140 career fields, and each base is its own city.
“A lot of careers are grounded, like finance, office administration and mental health,” Jimenez said. “We also need people to do construction, culinary, mechanics.”
In basic training, there are two statuses: airman basic and airman. With an associate’s degree or 20 credits from college, on the first day of basic training a recruit would be at airman status. With a bachelor’s degree, Jimenez asks recruits to consider the officer training program.
“Your top responsibility is to lead others,” he said.
Being physically fit is given in the military. But what weighs on recruiters’ minds are the exact numbers. If a woman is 5-4, her weight requirement is 160 pounds. If a male is 5-10, his weight requirement is 191 pounds.
“For every inch of height, the weight increases by 4 to 6 pounds,” Jimenez said.
In regards to other body matters, not all tattoos will exclude a person from Air Force service. Of course, tattoos do need to be of moral character, he said.
“The tattoos cannot be gang signs, lewd images – and no hate speech,” he said. “Tattoos cannot be present on the hands or neckline.”
The admission of past marijuana use does not disqualify a candidate, Jimenez said.
“It’s OK if a person smoked marijuana, but he or she needs to quit before coming to my office,” he said. “Marijuana is legal in some states, but it is still considered a federally controlled substance.”
Personal debt will not exclude someone from joining the Air Force. A person with student loans or credit-card debt, and individuals who are making payments to collections or have declared bankruptcy, must prove they are making payments.
“It’s for security clearance,” Jimenez said. “The military wants to be assured that an enemy of the United States cannot blackmail or pay you off.”
